Vanshaj Actress Anjali Tatrari gives insight about the upcoming drama; From Wedding Sequence

Sony Sab’s show Vanshaj has seen major twists, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. Fans keep speculating what will happen next. However, today, lead actress Anjali Tatrari is treating her fans with her crazy dance moves behind the scenes, and it is a must-watch. The actress often shares fun-filled photos and videos from the show’s set, making the audience engage with her better. Let’s take a look below.

On his Instagram handle, Anjali shared a video showcasing her dance performance. In the video, the actress looks gorgeous as a beautiful pink lehenga bride. She pairs her gold-printed blouse with a heavy lehenga skirt draped like a saree with the dupatta. With a heavy necklace, earrings, maan tika, and chuda, she exudes perfect Indian bride vibes. However, her crazy dance moves with team member Kenil Sanghvi caught our attention.

Anjali and Kenil flaunted their swagger moves on Hollywood singer Megan Thee Stallion’s song Mamushi. Their syncing steps and striking expressions are sight-to-behold. The actress shared the fun behind-the-scenes from the wedding sequence. The audience will also witness an entertaining dance performance in the show, where Anjali as Yuvika will become the center of attraction. However, Mahajans are unaware of the tragedy awaiting as Neel player Mohit Kumar meets with an accident, leaving Yuvika devasted.