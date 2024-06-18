[Video] Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Rohit Suchanti & Aishwarya Khare In Pushpa 2 Fever Dance On Angaaron

Pushpa 2 fever has got several celebrities high, from South beauty Hansika Motwani, South Korea’s Kpop artist Aoora and Sonali Kulkarni to television stars Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Now, new ones on the list are Bhagya Lakshmi daily soap fame actors Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Though fans are eagerly waiting for Aishwarya (Lakshmi) and Rohit (Rishi)’s reunion in the show, the duo entertain their fans with their off-screen chemistry as they dance to Angaaron trending song from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s Dance On Pushpa 2: The Rule Song Angaaron

For the current plot of the show, Rohit and Aishwarya turn typical South Indians wearing traditional attire. The actor looks charming in a white shirt, lungi, and towel. At the same time, the actress shines bright in a white silk saree with golden embellishments adorned with gajra, minimal makeup, and golden accessories. Recreating the dance steps from the original music video of Angaaron, the on-screen couple impressed us with their chemistry.

Rohit and Aishwarya’s fun way of dancing to the Angaaron trending song is a treat to the eyes. At the same time, their fun-filled dance shows their chemistry in real life. The way Rohit and Aishwarya hugged each other at the end caught our attention, and we couldn’t resist but praise them. Sharing this video, the actor wrote the famous dialogue of the film, “Jhukenge nhi Saala (with a red heart and laughing emoji).”

Angaaron is the second single from the film, which is now trending everywhere. The song is also known as ‘The Couple Song’. Shreya Ghoshal sings the enchanting song. Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.