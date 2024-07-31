[Video] Kavya Actors Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Hilarious Hook Step On Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba Song

In a heartwarming display of their off-screen camaraderie, Kavya actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma couldn’t resist showing their love for Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step from the song “Tauba Tauba.” They recently shared a fun video that has taken social media by storm.

The duo, known for their amazing on-screen chemistry, decided to entertain their fans with a spontaneous dance to Vicky Kaushal’s popular track “Tauba Tauba.” The video quickly went viral and showcased Sumbul’s impressive dance moves and Mishkat’s comedic flair, making it a must-watch for their fans. Check out the video below!

Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Dance Video-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sumbul Touqeer shared a video of herself with Mishkat Varma. Sumbul Touqeer, who plays a pivotal role in Kavya, astounded everyone with her dancing skills by nailing the hook step of “Tauba Tauba.” Her energetic and precise movements perfectly captured the essence of the song, proving that her talents extend beyond acting. Sumbul enthusiastically embraced the hook step, demonstrating her natural rhythm and ability to follow choreography effortlessly.

Later, Mishkat Varma added his own comedic twist to the video. While Sumbul danced, she told her to copy the hook step Mishkat improvised with funny steps with exaggerated movements, turning the dance into a humorous skit. After that she added a meme that says, “Tauba tauba tauba saara mood kharab kar diya” which features that Mishkat dance moves have ruined Sumbul mood, adding a touch of humor to the video.

In reacting to the video, Sumbul Touqeer wrote, “Tauba tauba yeh kya kar diya.”

