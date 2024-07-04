[Video] Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer Embraces Monsoon Love In Classic Bollywood Style

Sumbul Touqeer is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame at a young age with her character Imlie in the popular show Imlie. Currently, she appears in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, portraying the role of ‘Kavya.’ With her role as a highly ambitious and strong girl, she wins the audience’s hearts. But that’s not all! Besides her on-screen presence, the young actress treats her fans with her social media dump. And if you are wondering what’s new today, let us reveal that the actress showcased her character, Kavya, embracing the monsoon love in classic Bollywood style. Let’s take a look.

Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer Embraces Monsoon Love

On Thursday, July 4, Sumbul took to her Instagram handle and posted a video showcasing a glimpse of her monsoon love. Like many of us, Sumbul loves the rainy season, and it’s obvious she loves spending time in the rain. As the actress gets some free time on her set, she embraces monsoon love in classic Bollywood style.

View Instagram Post 1: [Video] Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer Embraces Monsoon Love In Classic Bollywood Style

Embracing monsoon love, Sumbul, in her character ‘Kavya’, creates a classic Bollywood moment. The video starts with a typical movie song scene where the actress stands near the pillar watching the beautiful rain and makes the iconic round flaunting her saree, then running with an umbrella in heavy rain with a big smile on her face and feeling the rain on her palm, every moment was so filmy. Sumbul’s monsoon love video is a perfect treat and looks nothing short of a music video. Sharing the video, Sumbul wrote in the caption, “Kavya deserves a solo dance in baarish.”