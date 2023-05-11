ADVERTISEMENT
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date

Ashi Singh, the Meet actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cosy round of pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her enjoying an ice-cream date with her doggo, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 19:00:22
The Meet actress Ashi Singh has got her late night cravings with a scoop of ice-cream. The actress recently shared the picture on her social media handle to share a candid picture from her bedroom with her pet doggo, enjoying an ice-cream date with her fur friend.

Ashi Singh shares adorable late night pictures

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a candid late night picture on her social media handle. In the picture, we can see the Meet actress posing with her pawbuddy. The actress can be seen enjoying yum ice-cream scoop along. Sharing the picture, Ashi Singh called it to be her ‘ice-cream date’

In the picture, we can see her wearing a sheer printed blue kurta. She teamed it off with her messy hairdo and no makeup.

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh’s Relationship

There is no public information available about Ashi Singh, the Indian actress known for her roles in television shows, being in any romantic relationships. Celebrities often keep their personal lives private, and it is not uncommon for them to maintain a low profile regarding their relationships. Therefore, without any official statements or public disclosures, it is best to respect Ashi Singh’s privacy and avoid speculating about her personal life.

Work Front

Ashi Singh has been actively working in the Indian television industry. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the popular show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” which aired from 2017 to 2019. Later to that, the actress got featured in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and now is currently part of the show Meet.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

