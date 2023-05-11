Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date

Ashi Singh, the Meet actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cosy round of pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her enjoying an ice-cream date with her doggo, check out

Ashi Singh shares adorable late night pictures

In the picture, we can see her wearing a sheer printed blue kurta. She teamed it off with her messy hairdo and no makeup.

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh’s Relationship

There is no public information available about Ashi Singh, the Indian actress known for her roles in television shows, being in any romantic relationships. Celebrities often keep their personal lives private, and it is not uncommon for them to maintain a low profile regarding their relationships. Therefore, without any official statements or public disclosures, it is best to respect Ashi Singh’s privacy and avoid speculating about her personal life.

Work Front

Ashi Singh has been actively working in the Indian television industry. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the popular show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” which aired from 2017 to 2019. Later to that, the actress got featured in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and now is currently part of the show Meet.