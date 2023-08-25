ADVERTISEMENT
[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Aug,2023 19:00:26
The enchanting journey of parenthood is a milestone that few experiences can rival, and for television stars Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, this momentous chapter is fast approaching. The couple, adored by fans for their on-screen charisma and off-screen chemistry, has been graciously sharing glimpses of their journey into parenthood through their social media accounts. These snapshots of their love story evolving into a new phase have created a sense of anticipation and excitement among their followers.

In their most recent maternity photoshoot, Disha Parmar appeared nothing short of magical and ethereal. She was dressed in a lavender bodycon maternity outfit that accentuated her radiant glow, a testament to the beauty of impending motherhood. Her makeup was minimal, allowing her natural grace to shine through, and her long wavy hair cascaded effortlessly, adding to her enchanting aura. Beside her, Rahul Vaidya looked dashing in his white casual attire, the embodiment of the supportive partner. Together, they posed with smiles, a reflection of the pure joy that fills their hearts as they eagerly await the arrival of their little one.

Have a look-

[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents 845589

[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents 845590

[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents 845591

[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents 845593

Every glance they exchange and every tender touch speaks volumes about their deep bond and shared excitement. Their affectionate moments, captured in the photoshoot, transcend the frame and convey a profound sense of love and happiness. As Disha and Rahul embrace this new chapter in their lives, their journey to parenthood becomes not just their own, but a source of inspiration and happiness for their fans who are eagerly following along, sharing in their joy, and sending their best wishes for this exciting new adventure.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

