Viral Video: Ashi Singh's "karara jawab" moment grabs eyeballs

Ashi Singh is one of the most beautiful and adorable divas in the country and well, we love her. It's now time to check out the latest that's keeping her busy and well, you will love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 07:35:35
Ashi Singh is one of the most hardworking and charming divas that we all have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. Just like some of her other contemporaries in the fraternity ladies and gentlemen, Ashi too started her career many years back as a child artiste and well, today, she must be immensely happy and proud of the success and growth that she’s seen in her professional career. Her admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, we simply can’t stop showering her with love all the time. Each and every time Ashi shares new content on social media, we love it for real. Her social media game always gets a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and for all the nice reasons.

Check out how Ashi Singh is seen giving us all a sneak-peek into her latest work update:

Whenever Ashi Singh shares adorable and droolworthy photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handles to charm her fans, internet truly love it in the real and genuine sense of the term and can’t keep calm. Well folks, this time, seems like she’s all set to make a smooth transition from TV to OTT and well, we are absolutely in awe of the same. Well, in her latest social media post, she’s seen giving us a sneak-peek into her post where she talks about ‘Karara Jawab’ which apparently is her new project on ZEE5 and well, we are super excited. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News