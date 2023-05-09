ADVERTISEMENT
Vyom has got shades of white and grey in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Bakhtiyaar Irani

Bakhtiyaar Irani talks about his character of Vyom and on his look in the Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show airs on Colors and is produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Inspire Films.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 14:20:37
Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani who plays the role of Vyom in Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s (Inspire Films) Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, is happy with the character graph that he has got in the show.

Talking about how as Vyom, he is able to play the good and the bad, Bakhtiyaar explains, “He’s got shades of white and grey. He is positive and, at the same time, he’s negative. I think everyone would relate to it. Every individual has a good and a bad one too. Vyom is fully rude when he wants to be.”

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal recently saw the revelation of Vyom turning out to be the boyfriend of Sudha aka Shilpa Sakhlani and father to Isha (Reem Shaikh). “We devised the look of Vyom after a lot of thinking. The look was to be suitable for an Indian adaptation.”

Appreciating the manner in which the makers have etched every single character in the show, Bakhtiyaar states, “They have been extremely professional in terms of what they want from each character. There is a high degree of professionalism that is tagged with all on the set. Everyone on the set knows what they are doing and what is required of them.”

Bakhtiyaar was seen recently in a challenging role in the Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, produced by Hats Off Productions.

Bestof luck, Bakhtiyaar!!

Srividya Rajesh

