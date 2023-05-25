ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ashi Singh rehearses her Kathak steps to Ore Piya

With intricate footwork, graceful expressions, and fluid movements, Ashi Singh's Kathak performance left viewers awestruck and craving for more. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 19:00:43
Ashi Singh recently treated her followers to a captivating Kathak dance performance. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, the talented young girl showcased her impeccable dance skills to the melodious tune of the popular song “Ore Piya.”

What made this performance even more special was the setting in which it took place—the iconic Meet show sets. With intricate footwork, graceful expressions, and fluid movements, Ashi Singh’s Kathak performance left viewers awestruck and craving for more. The video not only showcased her versatility as an actress but also unveiled a hidden facet of her talent as a dancer. Undoubtedly, Ashi Singh’s stunning dance rendition has further solidified her position as a multifaceted artist, garnering admiration from.

Ashi Singh’s ethnic style

Radiating elegance and charm, Ashi Singh made heads turn as she decked up in a captivating black anarkali suit. The talented actress effortlessly showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she donned this classic ensemble. Teaming it with her luscious long curly tresses, Ashi exuded a timeless beauty that captivated onlookers. Her choice of minimal makeup accentuated her natural features, allowing her innate grace to shine through as her only adornment.

Sharing the video, Ashi wrote, “From the rehearsals. Its just going so well with this music”

Take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Iss video k original song bhi reel bana do yrr wo bhi song aap hi ka hai”

Another wrote, “You are sooo good in classical dance girl, being a kathak dancer i loveeeedd watching you!”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

