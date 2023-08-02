ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ashi Singh Turns 'Barbei' In Bustier And Skirt

Ashi Singh never leaves a chance to impress her fans. Today the diva turned Barbie in the latest Instagram in a bustier and skirt. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 08:10:46
Watch: Ashi Singh Turns 'Barbei' In Bustier And Skirt 839809

Ashi Singh is new to taking Barbie fever to another level with her avatar. Wrapping herself in pink, she exuded glamour in the latest Instagram reel. The diva never misses a chance to embrace her style and statement looks.

Ashi Singh’s Barbie Look

The diva turned Barbie wearing a bralette by Clovia Fashions in a pink and black backless floral bustier and a plain pink skirt—a pair of white pearls by Xxessories. While high ponytail, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and bold winged eyeliner added to her Barbie look.

Styled by Styling City By Jaya, the diva nailed her Barbie look in the pretty pink outfit. The video starts with the diva turning into a sizzling avatar. As the video proceeds, she defines her toned figure and midriff. She looked all gorgeous throughout the video. At the end of the clip, she greeted her fans Hi, Barbie.

Ayush Goenka artistically captured the beauty in Barbie look. The video is now going viral on the internet. Ashi Singh, in her caption, said, “Hi Barbie.”

Overall, Ashi Singh aced her Barbie look. She is known to slay with her style every time she glams up. Her regular Instagram dump keeps her fans engaged with her.

Did you like Ashi Singh’s Barbie look? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorites.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

