Watch: Rahul Vaidya gifts expensive Rolex watch to wife Disha Parmar, latter can’t keep calm

Disha Parmar received a beautiful Rolex watch as a gift from her husband, Rahul Vaidya. The watch is known for its excellent craftsmanship and timeless style. Disha was extremely happy and couldn't hide her excitement.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 06:15:18
15 Jul,2023 06:15:18

Disha Parmar received a beautiful Rolex watch as a gift from her husband, Rahul Vaidya. The watch is known for its excellent craftsmanship and timeless style. Disha was extremely happy and couldn’t hide her excitement. She shared a video of the special moment on social media.

In the video, you can see Disha’s face light up with joy as she opens the gift. She couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the shiny Rolex watch inside. She was grateful to Rahul and couldn’t stop smiling. Disha wrote a sweet message thanking her husband and expressing her happiness.

The news of this wonderful gift quickly spread on social media, and fans congratulated the couple and showered them with love. Disha’s happiness was contagious, and everyone could see how much the gift meant to her.

Check out below-

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya remain a shining example of what it means to be a power couple. Their journey together is a testament to the beauty of love and the strength it brings to every aspect of life. Their journey has been a rollercoaster ride, with Rahul’s participation in reality shows and Disha’s successful acting career. Throughout the ups and downs, they have stood by each other’s side, showcasing the true meaning of partnership.

The couple is now all set to embrace parenthood with proud heart. The couple has been sharing beautiful moments from their journey on social media, leaving fans awed.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

