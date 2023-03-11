Raj Anadkat, who sparked to fame with his work as Tapu Gada in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor replaced Bhavya Gandhi in the show and earned love in no time with his spectacular work on the screen. The actor soon became popular nationwide. However, as of now, the actor has left the show TMKOC, and is venturing off to new dimensions in his career.

What is more, Raj is also an avid social media user. The actor has time and again shared candid moments on his Instagram, giving fans goals every now and then. As of now, he has shared a fun reel with his dear sister Sonu Anadkat, while serving his fans some major sibling goals.

In the video, we can see Raj Anadkat yelling at her sister for being late. However, Sonu Anadkat refuses to argue with Raj and rather replies him with Kangana’s epic ‘mock’ from the movie Fashion. The two looked super cute in their casuals in the video. Raj wore a stylish bi-colour orange-grey printed t-shirt and denim jeans, and Sonu Anadkat looked pretty in her textured top and denim jeans.

Here take a look at the video-

Raj Anadkat owns a whopping number of fan following on his Instagram handle. With over 2.1 million followers on his Instagram handle, the actor manages to outshine every time he posts something on Instagram, just like the above. The actor also owns a steady YouTube channel, that is growing everyday with new subscribers adding on. All thanks to his engaging content.