Watch: Shraddha Arya Hides Herself From Paparazzis

In the viral video of Shraddha Arya shows herself hiding from the paparazzi

Shraddha Arya is Indian television’s most famous and talented performing artist. She has been in the industry for years and amazed the audience with her performance in different shows and characters. Being one of the famous stars makes her always be in the spotlight. And the Indian paparazzi never leaves her way wherever she is spotted. However, sometimes paparazzi crowding the area makes the actors uncomfortable, and Shradhha Arya is caught in such an instance.

In the viral video, Shraddha Arya is seen wearing a sky blue halter neck backless top paired with a pencil skirt, hoop earrings, an open hairstyle, and rosy makeup that rounds her style. The actress stepped out of her car and posed for the paparazzi. However, she wanted to move forward, but the paparazzi surrounded her from all sides and were taking pictures. Shraddha Arya felt uncomfortable and decided to return and hide herself from the crowd.

This is not the first time celebrities have been afraid of the paparazzi or fans’ behaviour. It has happened many times. Earlier, a fan tried to shake hands with Salman Khan even when guards surrounded her. However, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera saved him.

Shradhha Arya Serials

The actress has worked in several serials like Tumhari Pakhi, Kasam, Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Forever Yours, Kumkum Bhagya, and currently working in Kundali Bhagya as the lead role of Preeta. She is quite active on her Instagram account and shares daily updates on her profile.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.