Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress who never fails to grab our attention. The diva, this time, is jamming with Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner Shweta Sharda

Sumbul Touqeer is a regular treat for the media and the viewers. The social media bug often shares new pictures, videos, and updates; the actress today is jamming with her friend and Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner, Shweta Sharda.

Sumbul Touqeer Jamming With Miss Diva Universe 2023 Winner Shweta Sharda

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul shared a fun, exciting, and energetic dance performance with her friend Shweta Sharda. In the video, the Power Girls can be seen performing the famous song ‘Desperado’ by the singer Raghav. Their syncing moves and amazing chemistry with each other are making us go drooling.

In contrast, their captivating expressions and body language caught our attention. Undoubtedly, their energetic and impactful performance convinced us to keep watching the video until the end.

Sumbul, with her caption, expressed her proud feelings for Shweta Sharda, who recently won the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title. In the caption, she wrote, ” Proud of you shweta❤️❤️

And all the bestttt💫💫 always rooting for you 🥹🫶🏻

@missdivaorg @shwetasharda24″

In the video, Sumbul can be seen wearing a pink night suit and tied her hair in a low ponytail. While Shweta Sharda Donne wore a black crop top paired with black denim pants. She styled her look with gold hoop earrings, and her low ponytail completed her look.

Did you enjoy the energy dance performance by Sumbul Touqeer with her friend and Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner Shweta Sharda? Let us know in the comments.