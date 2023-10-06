Television | Celebrities

Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill

Take tips from Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya, and Shehnaaz for wedding lehengas to make your special day more beautiful. Check out the beautiful options below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Oct,2023
  • Highlights
  • Ayesha Singh’s modern-day wedding lehenga style.
  • Shraddha Arya’s traditional wedding lehenga goals
  • Shehnaaz Gill’s stunning comfort wedding lehenga choli.

A wedding is very special for both the bride and groom. However, getting ready on your big day becomes the most important task, especially for the bride. And so, if you are looking for some amazing options, you are at the right place. Take tips from TV actresses Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Ayesha Singh’s Wedding Lehenga

Ayesha Singh is your ultimate inspiration for girls who love a minimalistic look with a touch of glamour. This beautiful red lehenga with gold embroidered stripes on the lehenga skirt looks trendy. At the same time, the butterfly neckline sleeveless blouse and the plain net dupatta add to the beauty.

Shraddha Arya’s Wedding Lehenga

If you are looking for traditional options, Shraddha Arya is the best. This heavily embellished and intricately crafted leaf neck blouse with a red motif goes well with the heavily embellished lehenga skirt. She pairs this grand sparkling wedding look with the red net dupatta with a gold border.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Wedding Lehenga

If you want to be the center of attraction, Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice. The kurta style heavily embellished top blouse with classic embroidered lehenga skirt looks stunning. The red dupatta with gold printed and handcrafts looks captivating. And the plain matha chunni completes her look.

Whose wedding lehenga did you like? Let us know.

