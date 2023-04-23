What’s happening in Paras Kalnawat’s life?

Paras Kalnawat is a social media sensation. The actor holds a huge fan following on his Instagram. All thanks to his everyday posts and pictures. Owing to that, the actor has now given us lifestyle goals, as he shared a major car transformation video on his social media. Check out video down beneath-

In the video, we can see Paras Kalnawat walking into the showroom where his car got transformed into a completely different look. The actor shot the entire video as he unveils the ‘beast’ as he says to his fans. Check out-

Sharing the video, Paras Kalnawat wrote, “Hello Sexy 🫶🏻 Can’t thank enough for turning my beauty into a beast 🔥 Got my baby painted in Satin Black along with De-chroming which made her a head turner on the streets. #Beast #Gangsta #NewPaint #CarsOfInstagram #Autorounders #Transformation #ParasKalnawat #HeadTurner”

Work Front

Paras made his acting debut in 2016 with the popular TV show Meri Durga, where he played the role of Sanjay Prince Ahlawat. He garnered immense love for his performance in the show, and it quickly became clear that he was a rising star in the industry.

After his success in Meri Durga, Paras went on to work in several other TV shows, including Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and the popular family drama, Anupamaa. Later he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. As of now, the actor is the part of the popular show Kundali Bhagya.