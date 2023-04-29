Why is Ayesha Singh blushing and smiling?

Ayesha Singh is gorgeous damsel in her latest pictures, all lost in thoughts

Ayesha Singh is an ardent social media user. The actress has time and again taken it to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous pictures and fashion decks. Owing to that, the diva has now again startled her fans all to core, keeping her angelic damsel look on point.

Ayesha Singh astounds in shimmery gown

In the pictures, we can see her all stunning in a sheer embellished gown. The plunging necklined gown featured sheer adornments all over. The intricate design looked on point. The gown further featured some feathery embellishments on the sleeves.

For makeup, the actress teamed it with a pair of floral ear studs. The actress completed the look with her curled gorgeous hairbun. Her eyes featured shimmery smokey eye shadow that she rounded off with pink nude lips.

Posing in front of the mirror, the actress can be seen channelling her inner angel-like princess. All blushing and smiling in front of the mirror, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Ayesha Singh, the sensational star of the hit daily soap “Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein,” is basking in the glory of the love and admiration showered upon her by fans. Her portrayal of the character Sai Joshi has captured the hearts of viewers and propelled the show to soaring heights. What sets her apart from other television bahus is her distinct and captivating persona, which has earned her rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Adding yet another feather to her cap, Ayesha recently bagged the coveted Most Promising Actress award for her stellar performance in “Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein.” The talented actress has proved time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of television, and her fans cannot get enough of her. Her rise to fame is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unwavering talent, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us next.