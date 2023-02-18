The Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor Zain Imam keeps his fire quotient on point in latest reel video. The actor is currently romping in Dubai, having his best time. Given that, he has now shared a reel from his luxe hotel room from Dubai. Keeping his fire on check, the actor showed his chiselled body going shirtless after a shower.

In the video, we can see him stepping out of his bathroom, showing off his chiselled abstatic body in the video. He then transitioned into a stunning dapper look as he heads out for a drive in Dubai. He looked preppy in his blue shirt that he teamed with white pants and brown shoes. He kept his hair messy as he records his video. Sharing the video, he synced to the song, ‘Kudiye Ni Teri’.

Here take a look at the video-

Soon after he shared the video, fans gushed in with love and praises in the comments. One wrote, “How can someone be so awesome like a king ❤️ “, another wrote, “We love you zain imam sir “, a third user wrote, “Irresistible hawtie”

Zain Imam shot to fame with his amazing acting prowess in the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan. The show also starred Reem Sameer Sheikh in the female lead. Zain and Reem’s amazing chemistry in the show earned them immense love and appreciation from the audience all across the country. To date, fans demand them to come back together on the screen.

Apart from television shows, Zain has also been featured in countless music videos. Some of his most watched music videos count as Muskuraa Lena Tum, Mulaqaat, Humko Tumse pyaar hua and more.