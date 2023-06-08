ADVERTISEMENT
Zain Imam talks about ‘Toilet time luxury’, what’s happening?

Zain Imam is making ‘toilet fashion’ a thing with her new fashion brand. The actor shared some mandatory cues on his social media handle, that would make you feel all luxe inside your toilet too!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 10:34:10
Get your fashion hats, because Zain Imam is taking fashion to a whole new level—right into the loo! That’s right, folks, this dashing actor is making “toilet fashion” a trend with his exciting new fashion brand. Who would have thought that the bathroom could be a place of glamour and style? Zain certainly did! With his irresistible charm and impeccable taste, he’s here to prove that luxury knows no boundaries, not even the bathroom walls.

But wait, there’s more! Zain took to his social media handle to share some essential cues that will transform your toilet experience into a truly lavish affair.

Zain Imam promotes his luxe fashion brand

In the pictures, we can see Zain Imam wearing a printed black full-sleeved t-shirt. He completed the swanky cool casual with white pants. While on the toilet seat, he posed with a book and a coffee mug.

Sharing the picture from his swanky bathroom, he wrote, “”Who says reading on the toilet has to be uncomfortable? Our sweatshirts make it a luxury experience 🙂so why settle for a boring bathroom break when you can read in style?”” He added hashtags like: #yolo #yolosweatshirt #SweatshirtStyle #CozyReading #ToiletTimeLuxury #zabyzain”

Reactions

One wrote, “Acha toh washroom mein coffee b sath le ker jani h?”

Another wrote, “Toilet me bath ke kon coffee pita hai”

A third user wrote, “This sweatshirt is so so fine❤️😍 May Almighty Allah put barka in your business”

A fourth one added, “Forget drugs , your eyes are enough for me to get high😌”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

