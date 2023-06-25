Zain Imam’s encounter with a pipistrelle (bat) leaves internet in splits, watch

Zain Imam, renowned for his roles in Fanaa and Ishq Mein Marjawaan, recently had an amusing encounter with an Indian pipistrelle that has left the internet in splits. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, capturing the hilarious moment right from his own room.

Fans couldn’t help but chuckle at Zain’s comical encounter with the pipistrelle, and the video quickly gained attention, spreading laughter across social media platforms. To witness this unforgettable and lighthearted moment, be sure to check out the video shared by Zain Imam himself.

Zain Imam encounters with an Indian pipistrelle

The Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video straight from his room, where we can see a pipistrelle lying on the floor. Pipistrelle comes from the family of ‘Bats’. The actor could be seen legit scared of the little pipistrelle. However, the actor assumably escorted the pipistrelle out his house safe.

Check out video-

Reactions

One wrote, “Take care of an injured animal is good but you let it go after it is fully healed , otherwise it may cause disease and spread that virus.Not only in case of bat ,some people (mainly immatured girls)also like this.They may sometimes intoxicate you.So be cautious while handling such sticky people.”

Another wrote, “Is batman ko dekhkar mujhe Zain ke Neo character ki yaad aagayi jo Naamkaran me secret superhero tha Avni ke jail track me”

A third user wrote, “Once a baby bird came from the window in my room, I gently put the bird near the window & allowed the bird to decide whether it wanna stay or it wanna fly outside”