From Sudhanshu Pandey, Abrar Qazi, Dheeraj Dhoopar To Krushal Ahuja: Television’s Flawed Male Leads

It is always enjoyable to watch the righteous of men on the small screen!! Male leads who stand for integrity, and valour and are true to their sentiments, are picture-perfect. They are ‘quality’ material for the leading ladies of TV. However, it seems like bygones when we think of a flawless male lead on Hindi television. It is a rarity to find such characters entertaining us. Instead, we have the egoistic, scheming, not-so-courageous, narrow-minded, and above all, revenge-driven male characters dominating the TV screens today!!

Talking about the flawless personalities of TV, Sarabjeet Singh Gill of Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni is the first character that comes to our minds. Played so admirably by Avinesh Rekhi, the character stood for all that was ‘right’!!

And now the growing trend is that of the ruthless men with a rough interior, often scheming, having ulterior motives, extremely narrow-minded and vengeful in personality.

So let us look at the leading men on Hindi TV today, who can be regarded as the ‘flawed’ personalities holding centre stage.

Take a look.

Rajvansh Malhotra aka RV of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, essayed by Abrar Qazi

The first promo that hit the TV screens of this leading man, RV, in Zee TV’s popular and long-running show Kumkum Bhagya, showed the audience his scheming nature. He was not what he appeared to be!! Slowly, it was revealed that RV married Purvi with an ulterior motive, as she was the sister of Khushi who was his ex-fiancee. Abrar Qazi as RV, is as manipulative as it can get. Soaked in the urge to take revenge, RV is the prime example of how a man can get his life all wrong!!

Aryan Singh Rathore of Star Plus’ Imlie, played by Fahmaan Khan

Aryan Singh Rathore, ably played by Fahmaan Khan joined the Star Plus show Imlie midway, as the third wheel to the love story of Imlie and Aditya. However, his histrionics, and grey-shaded persona, stemmed from a traumatic incident that plagued him years back. He was the prime example of how a tragedy can change a man from within and make him a thick-skinned ruthless guy. Fahmaan Khan was endearing in this role and he won a lot of fans for his charismatic avatar in Imlie.

Vanraj Shah of Star Plus’ Anupamaa, played by Sudhanshu Pandey

Vanraj Shah the leading man of Star Plus’ Anupamaa was never the perfect husband-material. The introductory promos of the show gave viewers a glimpse of him treating his wife as just a commodity in the house and having an illicit affair outside his home. Vanraj has been a self-centred character, for whom his ego and prestige matter a lot. Though he is a man with the highest regard of love and respect for his parents and family, his flawed nature has always cropped up, thus pushing back the little goodness that he has as a personality. The complex character has been carried out in the best possible way by Sudhanshu Pandey.

Aniruddh Bose of Star Plus’ Jhanak, played by Krushal Ahuja

Aniruddh Bose of Star Plus’ Jhanak does not think before he acts!! His words are as menacing as ever, with a taunting nature that will ring in the ears for a long time!! He is unpredictable and can do the ‘worst’ act possible, as his mind says that it is right. We would like to reiterate the fact that such flawed characters have given rise to some amazing performances coming from the young guns of television. The same can be applied to Krushal Ahuja who is carrying out his questionable persona in a justifiable way on screen.

Raghav Jindal of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu, played by Dheeraj Dhoopar

Raghav Jindal epitomized toxicity to the core!! He was a wife-beater, a psycho lover who was downright harmful and abusive as a husband. The show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu saw Raghav do the unimaginable, and the kind of violence portrayed in this show was scary to watch and comprehend. Dheeraj Dhoopar played this never-imaginable character sincerely.

Virat Ahuja of Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, essayed by Arijit Taneja

Virat Ahuja is the most stylish male lead on Hindi TV now!! His introductory scene, his presentability in terms of looks can turn any woman insane. But the moment he unleashes his thoughts on women in general, any woman would get perturbed to be in touch with such a narrow-minded person that he is!! Again, this hatred for women comes from a bad past that he has undergone. Arijit Taneja is doing a suave job in the character. But it is true that as much as he is loved for his portrayal, viewers want to see a sea-change in his mentality that is so resentful towards women.

Reyansh of Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, essayed by Kushal Tandon

Reyansh was a man who had a disdain for women. He had deep-rooted issues that affected him gravely. Reyansh was manipulative to the core, rude and stern in his approach towards life. Kushal Tandon carried out this complex role with great authenticity in this Sony TV show, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Deva of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga, played by Vishal Aditya Singh

Deva was a child who had seen all the wrong happening to him!! Highly mistaken, he grew into a cold, rude and ruthless character who could think only of avenging the ones who had betrayed him in love!! Vishal Aditya Singh’s portrayal of the messed-up man that Deva was, was indeed exceptional!!

Well, these are the flawed lead personalities that we have seen in recent times!! However, this is not new to TV!! We have had a long list of such characters which have been black to the core. RK in Madhubala, Viraj Dobriyal in Saubhagyavati Bhava, Krishna in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon etc, have made a mark with their powerful characters and portrayals!!

Who’s your favourite flawed male lead? You can write to us!!