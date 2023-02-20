Zee TV leaves no stone unturned by bringing out interesting content for its viewers. The channel launched a new show named Lag Ja Gale which is produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films. It showcases the story of an unlikely couple – Shiv and Ishani – who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics.

Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier – Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) – and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. Both may seem very different on the face of it. But what they have in common is their unconditional love for their own family and the lengths they would go to for the sake of their happiness. So, despite starting off on the wrong foot, destiny finds Shiv and Ishani coming together in matrimony for the sake of their respective siblings.

After witnessing the first few episodes, we can say the show is yet another family drama that has nothing new to offer. We have often seen stories on Indian television wherein a couple is forced to marry under some family circumstances. Although the show is still focusing on Ishani and Shiv’s nok-jhok moment, the actual plot will start when Ishani and Shiv will get married and the reason behind the marriage will get revealed.

The first glimpse of the male lead Namik Paul, who plays the role of Shiv, was indeed hot. The guy with his fitness freak body has already left us drooling and we are now curious to see more of his chemistry with Ishani. Shiv has a soul wrapped in passion and ambition, with his thoughts deeply rooted in tradition. Shiv has already charmed audiences with his acting chops in previous popular TV shows and we hope he gets loved in this new journey too.

Now, coming to the female lead in the show, Tanisha Mehta is comparatively new to the industry. She is doing a good job. The best part of the show is the pairing of Namik and Tanisha. The pairing is new and brings a breath of fresh air. The chemistry between the new couple is also visible which might connect them with audiences.

Besides some minor hiccups, overall, it is a decent watch. We hope that the show manages to capture the audience’s attention more in the near future. IWMBuzz.com credits the show with 2.5 out of 5 stars.

