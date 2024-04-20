Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Jhanak feel the concern for each other; share their emotions

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) struggling to stop Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) from marrying Tejas. As we saw, Jhanak had a hunch feeling of something being wrong, and refused to marry the groom till the time he showed his face. It was a big shock to all when it turned out that Tejas was the groom.

After the marriage got stopped, the Basu family were in doubts of having Jhanak stay in the house again. Aniruddh volunteered to get her an apartment to live in, for which the family objected.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh trying to secure the future of Jhanak by getting more assignments for her so that she can become independent by earning for herself. Aniruddh and Jhanak will be seen having an emotional talk where they will tell each other about their concern for the other. Aniruddh, as always will tell Jhanak that he wants to see Jhanak being independent, and successful. He will express that he will be a happy man to see Jhanak being respected. Aniruddh will question Jhanak whether she gets concerned about him. Jhanak will also reciprocate in the positive and will tell him that she is very much concerned for him, and she does not understand why she gets such a feeling.

When the talk about Jhanak leaving the house happened, Aniruddh stood in support of Jhanak and told his family that if they did not allow her to live in their house, he would make her live in a rented apartment.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.