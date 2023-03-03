Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is under threat. As per reports in Nagpur Control Room had received a call on February 1 from an unknown person named Katke claiming that 25 people were outside his residence at Shivaji Park, armed with weapons and guns. This was the same call where the caller also warned about bombs being planted at Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s residences.

The caller further said that he heard some people talk about 25 people who have reached Mumbai to carry out these activities. The number has been tracked and it belongs to a boy who works in a SIM card company in Delhi.

The boy’s number was spoofed without his knowledge and the call was made using his number with the help of a special app. The Nagpur Control Room immediately alerted Shivaji Park Police Station and started an investigation by registering a case there. The police are now on the lookout for the real caller.

