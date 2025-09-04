Actor Aly Goni Gifts His Dad A Luxurious Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, Check Hefty Price Tag

TV actor Aly Goni is not just a talented actor and a good chef, but also a good son, as the actor surprised his father with a special gift. The actor gifted his father a luxurious Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, making the special day even more memorable for him. With his grand gesture for his father, Aly emphasizes the kind of bond he shares with his daddy, which is a great example for many.

Goni’s thoughtful gesture is a sign that highlights that he isn’t just a reputed star but also the love, respect, and care he has for his parents. However, the new car, the Scorpio N, is one of the sought-after SUVs in India with features like powerful performance, rugged design, and premium features. The actor purchased a white SUV while staying in Mumbai, and placed the order in Jammu, where the dealers effortlessly carried out the process.

Aly’s father received the car at the Mahindra showroom, accompanied by other family members. A small celebration with cake and drinks made the event even more memorable. The luxurious SUV not only looks expensive but also comes with a hefty price tag, ranging from 13.99 lakh to 25.15 lakh.

Sharing the video of receiving the car, Aly in his Instagram penned a gratitude note to the dealer, hoping that his father might have liked the gift: “Jammumotor.mahindra for smooth delivery and process. Hope you liked the gift baba.”

Watch here-

Aly Goni last appeared in the Colors TV comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. He was the most talented chef on the show and won hearts with his personality.