Recently, actor Aly Goni appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and when he was asked about the Asim Riaz controversy in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, he had a totally different take to what has been the general consensus.

The on-going season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sparked an instant controversy when it has Asim Riaz having a showdown with Abhishek Kumar, and following that, it turned out to be quite a conversation point for everyone.

Aly Goni said, “That is Asim Riaz’s general nature, I guess. He is inherently aggressive. I don’t know if he ill-treated or back-answered Rohit Shetty; if he did that – it is absolutely wrong. But apart from that, I believe that this is his nature and he spoke about it and opened up what he felt was wrong and revolted to it. You know it and so do we that apart from what was cut in the episode and a lot other things must have also happened which would have led to his immense outburst. I am not saying he is wrong or right, that is his nature.”

He also remarked about other contestants standing there and doing nothing, “You would remember how even in our season, when you (Haarsh Limbachiyaa) and Aditya Narayan had a little bit of a spat, we, the other people standing there tried to calm you guys down. We went to Adi, had him calm down; we went to Haarsh, had him calm down – now here, the rest of contestants standing and witnessing this issue didn’t do anything and if you want to be a hero by just falling into this pit and provoking him even more, then what can be said about that.”

He also gave another view thinking, “Now if I am Asim Riaz, who is standing there amid all this madness going on, he must be thinking – ‘I must be looking such an ass on national TV’ and I am coming after 4-5 years. So one needs to understand that.”

The saga involved Asim Riaz being ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.