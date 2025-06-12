Amita Kulkarni On Joining Jhanak Post-leap: “It’s Like A Dream To Work In Hindi…”

Amita Kulkarni is a well-established actress in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has appeared in Marathi TV shows like Swabhiman and Premas Ranga Yave. Not just that, the talented actress has featured in Marathi films like Hrudayat, Something Something and Lagna Kallol. Now the actress has joined the Star Plus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, the actress exclusively opened up on some exciting details about her role in the show.

When asked Amita to share about her character and her experience on the sets of Jhanak

I’m playing Rishi’s (Arjit Taneja) chachi Payal in this show, and this is my frst hindi show. I’m feeling amazing. It’s like a dream to work in Hindi because I’m Maharashtrian Marathi Mulgi, and I feel blessed they showed so much faith and trust in me for this role.

Answering if Amita’s character in Jhanak is similar to the roles she has played

This is a very different role I’m playing- working women and, at the same time, she is handling house chores. Also, very kind to everyone and sometimes angry. So there are many variations in this role and its fun.

When asked Amita about her expectations from the show after the leap

Post-leap responses will be amazing. This is because people are already watching the show for the last two years. So they will love this new track and that’s what I feel.

Sharing whether Amita’s character in Jhanak resonates with her personal life

In the show, my character is very, very relatable to my real life. Me as Amita, she is working woman, handling her family work, multitasking. She’s very smart, active and good-looking. Yes, these things are very relatable.