Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vani bonds with Tara

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) bringing Vani (Chaitrali Gupte) into the house. Kunal (Mohit Malik) does not want to stay in the house where Vani lives. So he has packed his bags and has gone. Vedika (Ankita Mayank Sharma) and Vandana are trying their best to make Vani remember her past.

The coming episode will see Pammi Bua starting to play her games against Vani. Vedika will warn her and will tell her not to tell their father about the mother coming back. As we know, Kuldeep Malhotra was the one who had kept Vani in a mental asylum all these years. He had even stopped her from meeting her children, and had kept her hidden in a car.

Amidst all this tension, Vani will start to bond well with Tara. Tara will take care of Vani, feed her and will shower all love on her. Vani too will reciprocate and will shower all her love on Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 143 12th January Written Episode Update

Kunal agreed to bring Vani home. At home, Tara forced him to welcome his mother by doing all the rituals.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.