Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Rohit Suchanti Reveals These Four Habits Of Aishwarya Khare He Wants In His Wife

Rohit Suchanti is ruling over hearts with his on-screen appearance in Bhagya Lakshmi. His chemistry with co-star Aishwarya Khare often grabs the limelight, brewing speculations about them dating in real life. At the same time, their social media photos and behind-the-scenes fun moments fuel the rumors. However, the duo clarified they are not dating in an interview with their co-star Aman Gandhi, who hosts the Set Pe Charcha podcast on the Balaji Telefilms Ltd YouTube channel. While Rohit revealed his co-star Aishwarya’s four habits or personality traits, he wants to have in his wife.

When the host Aman asked Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit about that one habit or trait of Aishwarya Khare he wishes to have in his wife, the actor did not mention just one trait but four traits he wants to have in his wife and said, “I think Aishwarya is a very caring human being, and she is really down to earth also. She does not make you spend more. She is simple, down to earth, and she loves adventure.

Further, Rohit added, “She knows how to love, she is extremely loyal, and she is loyal as friends. If you call her at 4 a.m., she will be at your doorstep. These three and four qualities are bang on.”

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti have been working together since August 2021. Their show Bhagya Lakshmi will complete three years of release on August 3rd, 2024.