Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare & Rohit Suchanti Share BTS From Challenging Borewell Sequence

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, audiences witness nail-biting twists and turns, with Paro and Rohan getting stuck in the borewell. While fans wait for Rishi and Lakshmi to save their children, a new update is going viral on the internet. The show’s lead actors shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse showcasing insights from challenging borewell sequences.

Rohit and Aishwarya re-shared the story posted by their co-star Munira Kudrati, who plays the role of ‘Shalu.’ The video shows Rishi panicking as the rain starts to pour. He worries about Lakshmi and his children. Rishi decides to enter the borewell to save Lakshmi, but the rescuers try to stop him. But he does not listen. Rohit does his best to create a perfect scene in the heavy artificial rain. It will be interesting to see whether Rishi really goes into the borewell or Lakshmi’s plan works to save Paro.

On the other hand, Munira highlights the hardships and dedication actors perform in front of the audiences. She wrote, “When they say actors have it easy Whether its this or, Lakshmi hanging upside down going in the tunnel, its never as easy job.” The actress also highlights Rishi and Lakshmi’s dedication to their craft and on-screen chemistry.

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare often treat fans with their on-screen and off-screen glimpse. It is always fun to watch the duo together.