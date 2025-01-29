Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Aishwarya Khare Does Her Own Makeup On Set To Stay True To Her Character

In the glitzy world of television, where stars often rely on extensive teams to perfect their look, Aishwarya Khare, who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, chooses a refreshing approach. She takes charge of her makeup, a ritual that brings her closer to her craft and fills her with pride and joy.

For Aishwarya, doing her own makeup is more than just a routine; it’s a deeply personal ritual that fuels her creativity and boosts her confidence. Sitting in front of the mirror, makeup brush in hand and a warm cup of coffee by her side, she immerses herself in self-reflection. This cherished routine allows her to ground herself, manifest positivity, embrace the simplicity of enhancing her natural beauty, and foster a deeper connection with her audience.

Aishwarya said, “Doing my own makeup has become my little escape during busy shoot days. It’s my ‘me time’—a moment to relax, focus, and connect with my character. For me, makeup isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling authentic and staying true to myself. Sitting in front of the mirror with a brush in hand and a cup of coffee by my side is my favorite way to start the day. It gives me a chance to ground myself, feel confident, and enjoy being in my own skin. Simplicity has its own beauty, and seeing myself as Lakshmi fills me with pride. Recently, while getting ready for a Lohri scene, I loved adding my touch to the look and did a smoky eye-makeup, making it even more special.”

By taking control of her appearance, Aishwarya highlights the beauty of self-expression and a commitment to staying true to her character’s persona. Her grounded and authentic approach has deepened her connection with her audience.

As Bhagya Lakshmi continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing twists, it will be interesting for them to watch if Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and the Oberoi family uncover Lakshmi’s pregnancy?

