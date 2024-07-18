Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Aishwarya Khare Shares Hilarious Side Effects Of Underground Shooting

Aishwarya Khare is ruling over hearts with her performance as Lakshmi in Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Bhagya Lakshmi. With her stint in the show, she has become a favorite of many and an ideal Bahu for the audience. Fans love Aishwarya’s dedication and acting skills. As easy as it looks, in reality, the shoot is not so much fun. Sometimes you get bored, or sometimes you feel exhausted. And so today, the lead actress shared a glimpse of the side effects on her after shooting for hours underground. Let’s check out the side effects.

Aishwarya Khare’s Side Effects After Working Underground

Taking to her Instagram story, Aishwarya re-shared the story posted by co-star Parakh Madan, who portrays the role of Neelam’s sister, Anchal. The story shows Aishwarya’s candid glimpse where she is hanging with the harness and waiting for her shot to be ready. While she looks here and there, she makes a cute pout, and her quirky expressions make her look adorable. She captioned the photo revealing the hilarious side effect of shooting and wrote, “Side effects of staying underground for too long.” Replying to her, Aishwarya, in her story, wrote, “Yup, Definitely crazy.”

As per the current plot, Lakshmi goes inside the borewell to save her children, Rohan and Paro. However, the situation worsens when a snake enters the borewell. But Lakshmi somehow handles the moment. Later, Rishi enters the borewell and saves his daughter Paro, son Rohan, and wife Lakshmi.