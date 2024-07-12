Bhagya Lakshmi Completes 1000 Episodes: Aishwarya Khare Gets Emotional, Rohit Suchanti Reacts

Good news for RishMi fans! Zee TV’s most popular show, Bhagya Lakshmi, completed 1000 episodes today. The fictional show starring Rohit Suchanti as Rishi Oberoi and Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi has entertained the audience across the country. As the show achieves a new milestone, the show’s production house, Balaji Telefilms, posted a nostalgic video celebrating the success.

The Instagram video shows a glimpse from the past where Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) journey started from being strangers to becoming lovers and facing lots of struggle. The visuals in the video will leave you nostalgic with the happy and fun-filled moments from the show. At the same time, the video caption celebrates the success and wishes for more such moments in the future. The caption reads, “Celebrating 1000 episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi, where love knows no bounds! Cheers to Rishi and Lakshmi’s enduring romance. Here’s to many more heartfelt moments onscreen.” Ekta Kapoor produces the show.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhagya Lakshmi Completes 1000 Episodes: Aishwarya Khare Gets Emotional, Rohit Suchanti Reacts

Re-sharing the video, Aishwarya Khare got emotional and wrote, “No, i’m not crying. #Bhagyalakshmi 1000 (with red hearts, joining hands, and evil eye emojis).” Several fans also created cute videos and posts, which left the actress in awe. The actress expressed her love for her amazing bond with lead actor Rohit and dropped an adorable photo from the past. On the other hand, Rohit Suchanti, in the comments, wrote, “What a beautiful video.”