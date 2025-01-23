Bhagya Lakshmi Star Maera Mishra Enjoys Bachelorette Party: Check Wedding Date

Bhagya Lakshmi star Maera Mishra is all set to embark on a new journey—not as an actor but in her personal life. The actress got engaged to her boyfriend Rahul Yadav in April 2024, and now she is ready to become his wife. After the grand engagement, the actress organized a fun-filled Bachelorette party with her close friends.

Taking to her Instagram, Maera shared a bunch of photos from her party. For the Bachelorette party, the bride-to-be wore a chic black midi dress featuring a halter neckline and baggy fitting, making her look stunning. She left her hair open and accessorised with golden accessories. Her smokey eyes, pink cheeks, and nude lips rounded out her appearance. She posed with the beautiful yellow, white, and pink balloons decorated backdrop, elevating the celebration mood.

For those thinking who did attend the party, let us reveal that Maera’s close friends were there, including her co-star Smita Bansal, who portrays the character of her mother-in-law, Neelam, in the show Bhagya Lakshmi. She also posed with actress Ashna Kishore and Star Plus show Jhanak actress Hiba Nawab. All the photos look adorable and hint at the fun-filled time the bride and bride squad spent. But we missed Aishwarya Khare at the party.

Throughout the photos, Maera Mishra looked happy, and she is all set for a new journey in her life with her fiance Rajun Yadav, a Delhi-based dermatologist. For those wondering about the marriage, let us reveal that the actress will tie the knot with her fiance in February 2025. The wedding date has yet to be revealed.