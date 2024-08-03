Bhagya Lakshmi Turns 3: Aishwarya Khare Feels Overwhelm, Rohit Suchanti Gets Nostalgic

It is a good day for all the Bhagya Lakshmi fans as the show turns three years old. The show first premiered on 3rd August 2021, featuring Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti as Rishi. The duo has won hearts over the years with their on-screen chemistry and fun-filled bond behind the scenes. As the show completed a new milestone, Aishwarya and Rohit expressed their feelings through social media handles.

The official handle of Ekta Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Telefilms Limited, shared a heartfelt post featuring the nostalgic video showcasing Bhagya Lakshmi’s journey. The makers also promised more such moments to come with the caption, “Celebrating 3 years of Bhagya Lakshmi, where love knows no bounds! Cheers to Rishi and Lakshmi’s enduring romance. Here’s to many more heartfelt moments on-screen.”

On the other hand, lead actress Aishwarya Khare shared a series of stories showcasing the fan edits and expressed her overwhelming response via red hearts. In contrast, lead actor Rohit Suchanti shared an adorable fan edit showcasing his journey from the start of the show to today. Witnessing the old moments, the actor felt nostalgic, and in the text, he wrote, “Damnnn 3 years of Rishi Oberoi 3 years of Bhagyalakshmi.”

Bhagya Lakshmi is a Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The show has recently completed a milestone of 1000 episodes. Aishwarya and Rohit’s fans lovingly call them RishMi and Rohish.