Bhagya Lakshmi Update: Get Ready! Megha Prasad Steps in as Malishka

Zee TV‘s popular fiction show, Bhagya Lakshmi, has won over audiences with its gripping storyline and relatable characters, including Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), and Malishka (Maera Mishra). After making a mark as the show’s dynamic antagonist, Maera Mishra is now bidding farewell to embark on a new personal journey— as she prepares to tie the knot with Rajul Yadav. After months of speculation, Maera confirmed her exit, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the show’s makers, her co-stars, and, most importantly, her fans.

The talented Megha Prasad is stepping into the role of Malishka. She is ready to take on the challenge with passion and dedication. Taking over an already-established character is no easy feat, but Megha is determined to bring her essence while honoring the character’s legacy.

Sharing her excitement, Megha said, “It’s truly a dream come true for me. Growing up in Kolkata, I watched Balaji shows and always imagined being a part of one someday. Now, living that dream feels surreal. Stepping into a well-loved show comes with great responsibility, but I am thrilled to embrace this challenge. Maera has done an incredible job shaping Malishka, and while the character is new to me, I promise to bring my own essence while keeping its soul intact. The cast has been incredibly warm, and the crew is helping me understand the finer nuances of the role. As a team, we are working hard to ensure a smooth transition for the audience. Change can be difficult, but I hope viewers welcome me with the same love and warmth they have always shown toward the show and its characters.”

As Megha steps into Malishka’s shoes, it will be interesting to see how her portrayal adds new layers of drama to Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives.

To find out more, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every day at 8 PM, only on Zee TV!