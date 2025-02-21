Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra’s Mehendi Celebration Begins, Hiba Nawab Dances- Watch Video

Maera Mishra is all set to begin a new chapter of her life. The actress became a household name with her role in the popular TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. She worked in the show for three and a half years before quitting in January 2025 due to her wedding plans. The actress expressed her emotional moment on her last day of the show. She called Bhagya Lakshmi cast as the best people she ever met. However, Maera’s wedding festivities have now begun in her personal life.

Taking to her, Maera shared the video from the pre-mehendi ceremony, building up the anticipation. In the video, Maera is seen in casuals with her besties, Hiba Nawab and Ashna Kishore. The trio grooves together, beginning the ritual, and says, “And the madness has begun.” Hiba looks happy and shows her thumkas on the beats of Dhol.

Later, Maera shared a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony. For the mehendi, she ditched heavy accessories and attire, keeping it simple in a green bright slip kurta with a tied ponytail, bindi, and no-makeup look, elevating her beauty. She smiled at the photo as she got both her hands mehendi carved.

Fir Maera’s wedding co-star Rohit Suchanti shared a glimpse of himself from the airport as he headed for Delhi. Maera will tie the knot with her fiance, Rahul Yadav, at the end of February. The couple met each other in 2022 at a wedding.