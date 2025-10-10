Bhavika Sharma Confirmed To Play Lead In Rashmi Sharma’s Next, Reports

Popular TV actress Bhavika Sharma, who has become a household name as Savi from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is all set to make her comeback on the TV screens soon. Recently, the media was abuzz with the headlines of Bhavika Sharma reuniting with actor Shakti Arora for producer Rashmi Sharma’s next show. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora have worked together in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and fans loved their chemistry. Fans have given the duo the ship name ‘IshVi’.

According to the latest media reports, actress Bhavika Sharma has been confirmed to play the lead role in producer Rashmi Sharma’s new show. However, in that regard, there are no reports of the actor Shakti Arora reuniting with Bhavika, and the question arises: will Shakti pair up with Bhavika again, and will viewers get to see ‘IshVi’ together again? The reports suggest that the male lead in Rashmi Sharma’s new show has yet to be finalised, and fans are hoping for a reunion between Bhavika and Shakti.

However, an official confirmation is awaited from the actress and the production house.

Bhavika Sharma is a popular Indian actress, and fans are missing her after her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin went off air recently. With her charismatic personality and amazing screen presence, the actress has carved out her niche.

Bhavika Sharma has also been part of shows like Maddam Sir, Jiji Maa, and Parvarrish. She enjoys a massive following on social media, and her regular posts and stories keep her fans engaged.

So, are you excited for Bhavika Sharma’s return to TV screens?