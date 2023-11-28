Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal Voluntarily Decides To Leave The Show By Paying This Hefty Amount

Bigg Boss 17 has been making buzz since the premiere of the show. As usual, the show is known for controversies and always grabs the audience’s attention. However, in the latest episode of the 17th season, Anuraj Dobhal was once again seen complaining about the biasedness of Bigg Boss.

In contrast, tired of Anurag’s complaints Bigg Boss made it clear that he will run the show as he wants and will have his favourites. The YouTuber, in his complaints, mentioned things like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting special treatment to Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande sleeping extra time and many other things.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss asks all the contestants to school Anurag for spreading negativity. Not just that, Bigg Boss also explained how he had consoled him every time he needed and said that Anurag is a crybaby. However, Anurag, being mentally disturbed, announced that he is taking a voluntary exit from the show.

In addition, Anurag Dobhal’s brother, in support of him, says that he is ready to pay 4 crores. In his story, he wrote, “JHUKHNA NAHI BAS TU LAD ME HU @anurag_dobhal 4 CR. ME OR MERA BHAI DETE HAI INKO BHEJO ABHI BAHR USKO BE MTLB KA TARGET INKA

KAMA LENEGE WAPAS SE MERI JAN MILKE

PAR JHUKEGE NAHI CHAE KUCH BHI HO.”

Source: India Tv

What is your reaction? Drop in the comments box below.