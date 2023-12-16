Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets eliminated

The dynamic and talented Firoza Khan, popularly known by her stage name Khanzaadi, found herself bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house. The eviction came after a tough competition, with Khanzaadi facing nominations alongside Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt.

Hailing from Assam, Khanzaadi is a multifaceted artist known for her skills in rapping, singing, and songwriting. Her journey into the limelight began with her participation in the second season of MTV Hustle, a rap competition that showcased her raw talent and distinctive style. With a unique blend of Assamese flavor and contemporary beats, Khanzaadi quickly garnered attention and a dedicated fan base.

Entering the Bigg Boss 17 house brought Khanzaadi into a new realm of challenges and camaraderie. Her time on the show was marked by memorable performances, emotional moments, and the navigation of complex relationships within the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Fans were treated to glimpses of her personality, resilience, and, of course, her impressive rapping skills.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Khanzaadi made headlines with her rumored romance with Lebanese model and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid. The social media buzz surrounding their relationship was short-lived, as the two unfollowed each other on Instagram in the weeks that followed. The intrigue surrounding their off-screen connection added an extra layer of interest to Khanzaadi’s journey on Bigg Boss 17.