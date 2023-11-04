Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai gets evicted from the house

The reality television show, Bigg Boss, is known for its drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists. The latest season, Bigg Boss 17, continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing house dynamics and controversies. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, contestant Manasvi Mamgai faced eviction

The drama intensified in the Bigg Boss house as Manasvi received fewer votes than her fellow contestants who were nominated for eviction this week. With this unfortunate turn of events, Manasvi’s journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house came to an end. For the unversed, five contestants, including Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, Neil Bhatt, and Manasvi Mamgai, were nominated.

In the earlier episode, host Salman Khan dropped a series of reality checks, exposing the intricacies of the highly discussed love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. The trio’s dynamics took an eventful twist as Salman confronted Isha for her alleged manipulation of Abhishek and Samarth to further her game in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman pointed out Isha’s efforts to maintain a cordial relationship with Abhishek while simultaneously getting closer to her current boyfriend, Samarth. This complex dynamic raised eyebrows and fueled speculations within the house. The host highlighted Isha’s strategy of sensationalizing her relationships to create drama and garner more screen time. As the season unfolds, viewers can expect more twists, confrontations, and strategic moves from the contestants.