Television | News

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai gets evicted from the house

The drama intensified in the Bigg Boss 17 house as Manasvi received fewer votes than her fellow contestants who were nominated for eviction this week. With this unfortunate turn of events, Manasvi's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house came to an end.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 22:15:40
Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai gets evicted from the house 866932

The reality television show, Bigg Boss, is known for its drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists. The latest season, Bigg Boss 17, continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing house dynamics and controversies. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, contestant Manasvi Mamgai faced eviction

The drama intensified in the Bigg Boss house as Manasvi received fewer votes than her fellow contestants who were nominated for eviction this week. With this unfortunate turn of events, Manasvi’s journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house came to an end. For the unversed, five contestants, including Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, Neil Bhatt, and Manasvi Mamgai, were nominated.

In the earlier episode, host Salman Khan dropped a series of reality checks, exposing the intricacies of the highly discussed love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. The trio’s dynamics took an eventful twist as Salman confronted Isha for her alleged manipulation of Abhishek and Samarth to further her game in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman pointed out Isha’s efforts to maintain a cordial relationship with Abhishek while simultaneously getting closer to her current boyfriend, Samarth. This complex dynamic raised eyebrows and fueled speculations within the house. The host highlighted Isha’s strategy of sensationalizing her relationships to create drama and garner more screen time. As the season unfolds, viewers can expect more twists, confrontations, and strategic moves from the contestants.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt allegedly breach contract before entering the house 866990
Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt allegedly breach contract before entering the house
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek 866818
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Isha for lying about her relationship status 866596
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Isha for lying about her relationship status
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth 866331
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Neil Bhatt 'darpok', wife Aishwarya Sharma gets angry 866259
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Neil Bhatt ‘darpok’, wife Aishwarya Sharma gets angry
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth 866132
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth

Latest Stories

Go Stylish This Diwali In Salwar Suit Like Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha & Tamannaah Bhatia 866960
Go Stylish This Diwali In Salwar Suit Like Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha & Tamannaah Bhatia
Rubina Dilaik flaunts baby bump in latest photoshoot with husband Abhinav Shukla 867081
Rubina Dilaik flaunts baby bump in latest photoshoot with husband Abhinav Shukla
“Diwali Begins,” Parineeti Chopra blooms in orange silk embellished sharara set [Photos] 866981
“Diwali Begins,” Parineeti Chopra blooms in orange silk embellished sharara set [Photos]
Surbhi Chandna spotted with rumoured boyfriend Karan Sharma, watch video 867074
Surbhi Chandna spotted with rumoured boyfriend Karan Sharma, watch video
Palak Sindhwani And Helly Shah Make Heads Turn In Simple Lehengas, Take A Look 866989
Palak Sindhwani And Helly Shah Make Heads Turn In Simple Lehengas, Take A Look
Star Plus Drops An Intriguing Promo Of Their New Show Jhanak, Highlights The Obstacles Of Jhanak and How She Will Overcome It 867089
Star Plus Drops An Intriguing Promo Of Their New Show Jhanak, Highlights The Obstacles Of Jhanak and How She Will Overcome It
Read Latest News