Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan gets evicted from the house

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions, alliances, and unexpected twists, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The drama inside the Bigg Boss 17 house reached a crescendo with the recently revealed 11th-week nominations, setting the stage for a rollercoaster ride of suspense and unpredictability.

In a surprising turn of events, the spotlight shone on four contestants – Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan – all faced with the looming threat of eviction. As the tension escalated, the eviction bombshell dropped, and it was Rinku Dhawan who bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

Rinku’s journey in Bigg Boss 17, marked by moments of laughter, camaraderie, and occasional conflicts, came to an abrupt end as her eviction unfolded. Rinku’s eviction adds another layer of uncertainty to the already dynamic atmosphere of Bigg Boss 17. As viewers process the surprising turn of events, the show promises even more twists and turns in the episodes to come.

In a dramatic turn of events on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan did not mince his words when addressing contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Addressing Ayesha, Salman questioned her motives for joining the show, asking, “Ayesha, maqsad kya hai iss show me aane ka?” Ayesha responded by stating that she wanted an apology. Salman’s incredulous response was, “Apology aapko chahiye national television pe? Every couple goes through fights. But not like this on national television, Munawar.”