Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan gets evicted from the house

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17 brought back the charisma of Salman Khan as the host after a week-long hiatus. The Bollywood icon didn’t shy away from addressing the contestants’ recent behavior, delivering criticisms and stern reprimands. As the tension reached its peak, eight contestants found themselves in the precarious danger zone, nervously awaiting their fate.

In a surprising turn of events, Sana Raees Khan faced the eviction axe this week, marking the end of her 8-week journey in the Bigg Boss house. Salman revealed the unfortunate news during the episode, disclosing that Sana received fewer votes compared to the other seven nominated contestants. Munawar Faruqui, on the other hand, secured the highest number of votes, securing his place for another week.

The list of nominees included Neil Bhatt, who has been nominated for the entire season, along with Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raees Khan, and Arun Mashettey. The announcement kept viewers on the edge of their seats as they waited to see who would be evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Salman didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment with the housemates’ recent actions. The weekend episode witnessed a wave of criticisms and stern reprimands as Salman addressed various issues within the house. As the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house intensifies, the contestants must brace themselves for more challenges and confrontations in the upcoming weeks.