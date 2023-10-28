Television | News

Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal becomes first contestant to get evicted

The buzz around Bigg Boss 17 is hitting a fever pitch as the contestants gear up for their first elimination round. In a twist that left the housemates themselves with a difficult choice, the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first evictee falls upon Soniya Bansal. The decision was made by her fellow contestants, who opted to let her go rather than Sana Khan. The Bigg Boss journey for Soniya may have been cut short, but her presence in the house was certainly memorable. Soniya’s departure marks the beginning of what is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions and drama inside the Bigg Boss house. As the season unfolds, viewers can expect more surprises, twists, and turns, making Bigg Boss 17 a must-watch reality show.

Soniya, a multi-talented artist, is no stranger to the world of entertainment. She has graced several music videos produced by renowned labels like T-Series and Zee Music Company. One of her notable appearances was in the music video for “Zindagi Do Roz Ki.” Moreover, she extended her talent to the world of acting by playing the character of Rimi Choudhary in the show ‘Shoorveer.’

The Bigg Boss 17 house has been bustling with a diverse mix of contestants, each with their unique backgrounds and personalities. The show’s contestants include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. These 17 individuals, from various walks of life, were locked into the Bigg Boss house, and their interactions have been closely followed by viewers and fans alike.

The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss 17 was palpable, and the season finally kicked off on October 15th with its first episode. The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, promises an exciting and drama-filled journey for both the contestants and the viewers.

