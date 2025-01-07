Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra confronts Shilpa Shirodkar; tells her, ‘I am hurt’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen Shilpa Shirodkar finding it difficult to manage her bonds with Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra. We saw Shilpa trying to patch up with Vivian who was in a mood to ignore her. This resulted in Shilpa apologizing many times to Vivian. But Vivian was in no mood to accept her apology. This decision of Shilpa to apologize to Vivian did not go down well with Karanveer Mehra. Karanveer Mehra made a hue and cry over Shilpa’s behaviour and questioned her about it.

The upcoming episode will see Karan asking Shilpa about the need to apologize. Shilpa will justify saying that her ego does not hurt when she apologizes if someone feels hurt. She will say that she would have done the same if Karan had been there in Vivian’s place. Karan will tell Shilpa ‘I am hurt now. Don’t become the Shilpa that you were, please I am requesting you.’.

He will further question her, ‘Aapko mere dost hone main sharam aarahi hai. Poori duniya aake bol gayi merko, shes doing this, shes doing that, I said I am investing in a friend. Iss point pe aake agar aap bologe, i am sorry for that, it is not done.’..

He will ask, ‘aapne muje sorry bola? Shilpa ko sorry bolne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai.’

Shilpa will retort saying Vivian is not a friend anymore. But Karan will question her again, about not nominating Vivian but nominating him. Main clear hogaya hoon, main kisiko apne aap ko granted nahi lene doonga. but main yeh daamadol wali friendship nahi rakhoonga..

Shilpa will be seen crying her heart out after this interaction with Karan.

What will happen now?

