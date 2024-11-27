Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri to grace Weekend Ka Vaar; to be joined by Ikka Singh and Raftaar

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen engaging drama this week with huge fights between contestants. Beautiful bonds of friendships have broken. We saw Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun having emotional breakdowns and refusing to be with each other. The earlier Time Gods participated in a task which further complicated many relationships. As we know, the contestants who have been nominated this week are Avinash Tiwari, Tajindar Bagga, Sara Khan, Karanveer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Vivian Dsena and Shrutika Arjun.

The Weekend Ka Vaar anticipation will bring in some guests into the show like every week. This week it will be the fun-loving pair of Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri who will grace the show. One can surely expect some comic moments amid the drama in the house. The show will also see Raftaar and Ikka Singh promote MTV Hustle’s return, in the show Bigg Boss.

It will also be engaging to see Salman Khan roast the contestants for their behaviour this week. Considering that a lot of animosity found ground in the house between contestants, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan is one episode to look forward to.

The last week was also memorable with the ever-smiling Hina Khan gracing the weekend episode. Her confidence, will power and ever-fighting attitude was inspiring to contestants. In fact, Salman Khan called Hina Khan as ‘Sher Khan’.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.