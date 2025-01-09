Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s aggression leads to Chum Darang’s mighty fall; who will bag the Ticket to the Finale?

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is soon headed towards the Finale week. The finale of the show will be on 19 January as per reports. In the highly-anticipated Ticket to Finale task, the housemates showcased their determination and skills as they vied for a coveted place in the finale week. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and tension as each participant pushed their limits. Ultimately, it was Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang who emerged victorious, triumphing over the challenges laid before them. The competition saw Vivian fiercely battling against Avinash Mishra, both eager to secure their respective spots in the finals. Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra took on a supportive role as he strategically played on behalf of his close friend Chum, displaying a sense of camaraderie amidst the fierce rivalry. This task not only highlighted individual strengths but also the bonds formed within the house, setting the stage for an exhilarating finale ahead.

During the challenging task, Avinash unexpectedly obstructed Karan’s path, a move that ultimately enabled Vivian to clinch victory in the round. Although Avinash later expressed remorse for his aggressive maneuver, the lingering tension between the two competitors was palpable. The atmosphere was charged with competition as Rajat Dalal assumed the role of sanchalak, overseeing the proceedings as Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar battled intensely for a coveted spot in the finale. Throughout the contest, Avinash, Vivian, and Karan showcased their skills and determination, with Vivian and Karan emerging triumphant in two of the rounds, further intensifying the rivalry among the contestants.

The episode showcased an intense and gripping scene featuring Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena, who each firmly grasped opposite ends of a sturdy stretcher. This was a pivotal moment in the task, where the stakes were high, and the rules explicitly forbade them from releasing their hold. The tension in the air was palpable as they struggled to maintain their grip, each knowing that the success of their mission depended on their unwavering dedication to this challenge.

As the competition heated up, housemates rallied behind their preferred candidates, each contributing to the effort by placing bricks into the stretcher. Vivian’s team gleamed with enthusiasm as they added vibrant golden bricks, while Chum’s supporters adorned their stretcher with glistening silver ones. The air was charged with excitement as Karan, Shilpa, and Shrutika pledged their loyalty to Chum, while Avinash, Eisha, Rajat, and Chahat stood firmly by Vivian, creating a dynamic atmosphere of fierce rivalry and strategic manoeuvring. In a moment of intense action, Vivian, fueled by determination, unleashed a powerful yank on the stretcher. The sudden force sent Chum tumbling to the ground.

It is to be seen who among the two bagged the ticket to the finale. Also, there is a video going viral which alleges that Chum faked her fall to play the emotional card. Vivian fans caught a glimpse of Chum’s laughter along with her fall.

Did Chum fake the fall? What is the result of the Task for the Finale spot?

