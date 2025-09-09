Bigg Boss 19: Nehal In Tears Admits She’s Tired of Fights — On The Verge of Giving Up?

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, has got fans glued to the screen with major drama, as after Salman Khan bashed contestants to wake up during the Weekend Ka Vaar, everyone is taking a stand. Kunickaa’s dig at Tanya, targeting her family, has earned her criticism from Zeeshan, Gaurav, Basee, and others in the house as Tanya broke down in tears. This time, Nehal finds it difficult to survive as she breaks down in tears.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see Nehal’s vulnerable side for the first time. Nehal’s emotions run high in the morning as she breaks down in the house. She starts crying in the changing room while others are busy with their own things. Nehal finds herself being targeted by the whole house.

Expressing her feelings and frustration, Nehal admits she doesn’t want to start her day with fights. Shedding tears, Nehal reveals her vulnerable side, prompting other female contestants to come to her console. Kunickaa, Farrhana, and Natalia surround her to give her strength, and yet she looks all emotional.

However, will Nehal find strength in the consoling words of co-contestants, or is she ok the verge of giving up on the game? Also, what made Nehal all emotional in the morning?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.