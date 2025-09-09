Bigg Boss 19: Tanya fuels Amaal against Baseer; Is there a fight on the card?

Bigg Boss 19, the reality show airing on JioHotstar and Colors TV, has seen catfights happening between the contestants. While Tanya was at the receiving end over the last week, with contestants getting at her in all ways possible, we also saw Salman Khan tame a few contestants over their fights in the house, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. We wrote about Amaal Malik being picked by Salman Khan and questioned his no-show in the house.

Recently, we saw Amaal bonding with Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali. However, the coming episode will see Tanya having a conversation with Amaal, wherein she will ask Amaal to be careful about getting close to Baseer. Tanya will tell Amaal that Baseer has the experience of being in reality shows, and he has been acting as per his game plan and strategy. Tanya will tell Amaal that he will not find a genuine friend in Baseer, and will advise him to keep away from him, and understand what he is trying to do.

Will this create a rift between Amaal and Baseer?

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kick-started with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” introducing a democratic twist inside the house.