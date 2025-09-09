Exclusive: Colors TV’s Noyontara to shift to an early evening slot

Noyontara, the supernatural thriller produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’s Peninsula Pictures, will soon move to a new early evening slot. As we know, Bindii, produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s banner Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP, will launch on 17 September on Colors TV and will take up the 8.30 PM slot, now occupied by Noyontara. Bindii has Radhika Muthukumar, Sanchi Bhoyar, Krushal Ahuja, Manav Gohil, Abhishek Rawat and others being in the prime cast. The show will be an official remake of the Star Maa show Chinni, which will follow the journey of a girl born and raised in prison.

Coming back to Noyontara, there have been media reports that the show is going off air. However, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Noyontara will not end, but will move to the new time slot, that is, the early evening slot of 6.30 PM.

The show Noyontara features Shruti Bhist and Arjun Chakraborty as leads, with Heena Parmar playing the second lead. The show has Narayani Shastri in a powerful role.

The story plot, as of now, has Shaoli attaining human form after taking over a dead body. She has entered Surjo’s house, claiming to be his wife. Noyontara and Surjo have fallen in love with each other. But Shaoli’s presence poses a significant threat to Noyontara’s marital life with Surjo.

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

